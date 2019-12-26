Watch Jazz vs. Trail Blazers: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Portland @ Utah

Current Records: Portland 14-17; Utah 18-12

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Utah Jazz will meet up at 10:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Each game has meant fewer and fewer points for Portland in their past three games, so Utah might be catching them at a good time.

It looks like the Trail Blazers must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the squad didn't end up with the victory they were expected to receive on Monday. They took a 102-94 hit to the loss column at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans. SF Carmelo Anthony (23 points) was the top scorer for Portland.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Utah as they fell 107-104 to the Miami Heat on Monday. C Rudy Gobert put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 20 boards and 18 points along with five blocks. That's 13 consecutive double-doubles for Gobert.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: TNT

TNT Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Portland have won nine out of their last 16 games against Utah.