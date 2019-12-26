Watch Jazz vs. Trail Blazers: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NBA game
How to watch Jazz vs. Trail Blazers basketball game
Who's Playing
Portland @ Utah
Current Records: Portland 14-17; Utah 18-12
What to Know
The Portland Trail Blazers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Utah Jazz will meet up at 10:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Each game has meant fewer and fewer points for Portland in their past three games, so Utah might be catching them at a good time.
It looks like the Trail Blazers must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the squad didn't end up with the victory they were expected to receive on Monday. They took a 102-94 hit to the loss column at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans. SF Carmelo Anthony (23 points) was the top scorer for Portland.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Utah as they fell 107-104 to the Miami Heat on Monday. C Rudy Gobert put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 20 boards and 18 points along with five blocks. That's 13 consecutive double-doubles for Gobert.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: TNT
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Portland have won nine out of their last 16 games against Utah.
- Jan 30, 2019 - Portland 132 vs. Utah 105
- Jan 21, 2019 - Portland 109 vs. Utah 104
- Dec 25, 2018 - Utah 117 vs. Portland 96
- Dec 21, 2018 - Utah 120 vs. Portland 90
- Apr 11, 2018 - Portland 102 vs. Utah 93
- Feb 23, 2018 - Portland 100 vs. Utah 81
- Feb 11, 2018 - Utah 115 vs. Portland 96
- Nov 01, 2017 - Utah 112 vs. Portland 103
- Apr 08, 2017 - Portland 101 vs. Utah 86
- Apr 04, 2017 - Utah 106 vs. Portland 87
- Feb 15, 2017 - Utah 111 vs. Portland 88
- Oct 25, 2016 - Portland 113 vs. Utah 104
- Feb 21, 2016 - Portland 115 vs. Utah 111
- Jan 13, 2016 - Portland 99 vs. Utah 85
- Dec 31, 2015 - Utah 109 vs. Portland 96
- Nov 04, 2015 - Portland 108 vs. Utah 92
