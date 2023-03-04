Who's Playing
Minnesota @ Sacramento
Current Records: Minnesota 33-32; Sacramento 37-25
What to Know
The Sacramento Kings need to shore up a defense that is allowing 118.21 points per game before their contest Saturday. They and the Minnesota Timberwolves will face off at 10 p.m. ET March 4 at Golden 1 Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Sacramento knows how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past five matchups -- so hopefully Minnesota likes a good challenge.
The Kings escaped with a win on Friday against the Los Angeles Clippers by the margin of a single free throw, 128-127. Sacramento's point guard De'Aaron Fox did his thing and had 33 points and seven assists along with seven rebounds. Fox's night made it eight games in a row in which he has scored at least 31 points.
Meanwhile, Minnesota beat the Los Angeles Lakers 110-102 on Friday. Center Rudy Gobert was the offensive standout of the matchup for Minnesota, posting a double-double on 22 points and 14 boards.
The Kings are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Charlotte Hornets Dec. 19 easily too and instead slipped up with a 125-119. In other words, don't count the Timberwolves out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- TV: Bally Sports - North
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $53.00
Odds
The Kings are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Minnesota have won 16 out of their last 26 games against Sacramento.
