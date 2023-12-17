1st Quarter Report

Only three more quarters stand between the Clippers and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. A win is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but the Clippers are up 35-33 over the Knicks.

The Clippers entered the game having won six straight and they're just three quarters away from another. Will they make it seven, or will the Knicks step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

New York Knicks @ Los Angeles Clippers

Current Records: New York 14-10, Los Angeles 14-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

TV: Bally Sports SoCal

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $20.00

What to Know

Having just played yesterday, the New York Knicks will head out on the road to face off against the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 p.m. ET on December 16th at Crypto.com Arena. The Clippers are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Knicks in their last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

The Knicks scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Friday. They strolled past Phoenix with points to spare, taking the game 139-122. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 19.3% better than the opposition, as the Knicks' was.

Jalen Brunson went supernova for the Knicks, as he made all 9 shots he took from beyond the arc racking up 50 points and 9 assists. Those 50 points set a new season-high mark for him.

Meanwhile, the Clippers waltzed into their game Thursday with five straight wins but they left with six. They walked away with a 121-113 win over Golden State.

Among those leading the charge was James Harden, who shot 5-for-6 from deep and dropped a double-double on 28 points and 15 assists. He set a new season high mark in blocks with four. The team also got some help courtesy of Kawhi Leonard, who scored 27 points along with eight rebounds.

New York's victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 14-10. As for Los Angeles, their win was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 14-10.

Saturday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Knicks haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.2 turnovers per game (they're ranked fifth in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Clippers struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.6 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Knicks and the Clippers pleased both fans and bettors in their last games by winning and covering the spread. Looking ahead, the Clippers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-2 against the spread).

Odds

Los Angeles is a solid 6.5-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 229.5 points.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 6 out of their last 10 games against New York.

Nov 06, 2023 - New York 111 vs. Los Angeles 97

Mar 11, 2023 - Los Angeles 106 vs. New York 95

Feb 04, 2023 - Los Angeles 134 vs. New York 128

Mar 06, 2022 - New York 116 vs. Los Angeles 93

Jan 23, 2022 - New York 110 vs. Los Angeles 102

May 09, 2021 - New York 106 vs. Los Angeles 100

Jan 31, 2021 - Los Angeles 129 vs. New York 115

Jan 05, 2020 - Los Angeles 135 vs. New York 132

Mar 24, 2019 - Los Angeles 124 vs. New York 113

Mar 03, 2019 - Los Angeles 128 vs. New York 107

Injury Report for the Clippers

Mason Plumlee: out (Knee)

Bones Hyland: out (Knee)

Joshua Primo: questionable (Knee)

Moussa Diabate: out (Hip)

Injury Report for the Knicks