Who's Playing
Denver Nuggets @ Los Angeles Lakers
Current Records: Denver 35-16, Los Angeles 27-25
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select NBA matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $40.00
What to Know
The Nuggets have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Crypto.com Arena after having had a few days off. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
Last Sunday, Denver earned a 112-103 win over the Trail Blazers. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 9:13 mark of the second quarter, when the Nuggets were facing a 44-30 deficit.
The Nuggets can attribute much of their success to Jamal Murray, who shot 4-for-6 from downtown and dropped a double-double on 21 points and ten assists, and Nikola Jokic, who scored 29 points along with eight rebounds and seven assists. Jokic is on a roll when it comes to points, as he's now scored 25 or more in the last 12 games he's played.
Meanwhile, the Lakers waltzed into their contest on Monday with two straight wins but they left with three. They secured a 124-118 W over Charlotte. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up ten more assists than your opponent, as the Lakers did.
It was another big night for Anthony Davis, who dropped a triple-double on 26 points, 15 rebounds, and 11 assists. Less helpful for the Lakers was LeBron James' abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.
Denver pushed their record up to 35-16 with that win, which was their seventh straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 118.4 points per game. As for Los Angeles, their win bumped their record up to 27-25.
Thursday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: The Nuggets just can't miss this season, having made 49.5% of their shots per game. However, it's not like the Lakers struggle in that department as they've made 49.2% of their shots this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
As for their next game, the Nuggets are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played Los Angeles.
Odds
Denver is a 3.5-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 229.5 points.
Series History
Denver has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.
- Oct 24, 2023 - Denver 119 vs. Los Angeles 107
- May 22, 2023 - Denver 113 vs. Los Angeles 111
- May 20, 2023 - Denver 119 vs. Los Angeles 108
- May 18, 2023 - Denver 108 vs. Los Angeles 103
- May 16, 2023 - Denver 132 vs. Los Angeles 126
- Jan 09, 2023 - Denver 122 vs. Los Angeles 109
- Dec 16, 2022 - Los Angeles 126 vs. Denver 108
- Oct 30, 2022 - Los Angeles 121 vs. Denver 110
- Oct 26, 2022 - Denver 110 vs. Los Angeles 99
- Apr 10, 2022 - Los Angeles 146 vs. Denver 141