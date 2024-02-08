Who's Playing

Denver Nuggets @ Los Angeles Lakers

Current Records: Denver 35-16, Los Angeles 27-25

How To Watch

What to Know

The Nuggets have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Crypto.com Arena after having had a few days off. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Sunday, Denver earned a 112-103 win over the Trail Blazers. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 9:13 mark of the second quarter, when the Nuggets were facing a 44-30 deficit.

The Nuggets can attribute much of their success to Jamal Murray, who shot 4-for-6 from downtown and dropped a double-double on 21 points and ten assists, and Nikola Jokic, who scored 29 points along with eight rebounds and seven assists. Jokic is on a roll when it comes to points, as he's now scored 25 or more in the last 12 games he's played.

Meanwhile, the Lakers waltzed into their contest on Monday with two straight wins but they left with three. They secured a 124-118 W over Charlotte. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up ten more assists than your opponent, as the Lakers did.

It was another big night for Anthony Davis, who dropped a triple-double on 26 points, 15 rebounds, and 11 assists. Less helpful for the Lakers was LeBron James' abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Denver pushed their record up to 35-16 with that win, which was their seventh straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 118.4 points per game. As for Los Angeles, their win bumped their record up to 27-25.

Thursday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: The Nuggets just can't miss this season, having made 49.5% of their shots per game. However, it's not like the Lakers struggle in that department as they've made 49.2% of their shots this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

As for their next game, the Nuggets are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played Los Angeles.

Odds

Denver is a 3.5-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 229.5 points.

Series History

Denver has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.