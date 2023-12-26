Who's Playing
Minnesota Timberwolves @ Oklahoma City Thunder
Current Records: Minnesota 22-6, Oklahoma City 18-9
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: Bally Sports - North
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $17.00
What to Know
The Timberwolves are 9-1 against the Thunder since January of 2022, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. The Minnesota Timberwolves will wrap up 2023 with a road trip to face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 p.m. ET at Paycom Center. The Thunder are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Timberwolves in their last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.
The Kings typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday the Timberwolves proved too difficult a challenge. They came out on top against the Kings by a score of 110-98. The win made it back-to-back wins for the Timberwolves.
The Timberwolves' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Anthony Edwards, who dropped a double-double on 34 points and ten assists. Rudy Gobert was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 21 points and 17 rebounds.
Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, the Thunder's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They took a 129-120 hit to the loss column at the hands of Los Angeles. The Thunder didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.
The losing side was boosted by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 34 points along with seven assists and five rebounds. The matchup was his third in a row with at least 30 points. Another player making a difference was Jalen Williams, who scored 28 points along with six rebounds.
Minnesota has been performing well recently as they've won 11 of their last 13 games, which provided a nice bump to their 22-6 record this season. As for Oklahoma City, their loss ended a five-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 18-9.
Tuesday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: The Timberwolves just can't miss this season, having made 48.7% of their shots per game (they're ranked fifth in field goal percentage per game overall). However, it's not like the Thunder (currently ranked third in field goal percentage per game) struggle in that department as they've made 49.3% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
The Timberwolves came out on top in a nail-biter against the Thunder in their previous matchup back in November, sneaking past 106-103. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Timberwolves since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
Oklahoma City is a 3-point favorite against Minnesota, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 4-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 228 points.
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Minnesota has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Oklahoma City.
- Nov 28, 2023 - Minnesota 106 vs. Oklahoma City 103
- Apr 14, 2023 - Minnesota 120 vs. Oklahoma City 95
- Dec 16, 2022 - Minnesota 112 vs. Oklahoma City 110
- Dec 03, 2022 - Oklahoma City 135 vs. Minnesota 128
- Oct 23, 2022 - Minnesota 116 vs. Oklahoma City 106
- Oct 19, 2022 - Minnesota 115 vs. Oklahoma City 108
- Mar 09, 2022 - Minnesota 132 vs. Oklahoma City 102
- Mar 04, 2022 - Minnesota 138 vs. Oklahoma City 101
- Jan 07, 2022 - Minnesota 135 vs. Oklahoma City 105
- Jan 05, 2022 - Minnesota 98 vs. Oklahoma City 90