Who's Playing

New York @ Detroit

Current Records: New York 24-19; Detroit 12-34

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons head home again Sunday, but with the point spread against them by 7 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. They will take on the New York Knicks at 1 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit hasn't won a matchup against New York since Nov. 6 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

The Pistons were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 116-110 to the New Orleans Pelicans. Shooting guard Jaden Ivey had a pretty forgettable game, picking up four fouls and turning the ball over four times en route to a 4-for-15, 12-point finish.

Meanwhile, New York came out on top in a nail-biter against the Washington Wizards this past Friday, sneaking past 112-108. Point guard Jalen Brunson continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, picking up 34 points and eight assists in addition to eight boards. The game made it Brunson's third in a row with at least 34 points.

New York's victory lifted them to 24-19 while Detroit's loss dropped them down to 12-34. Allowing an average of 119.57 points per game, Detroit hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $28.00

Odds

The Knicks are a solid 7-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New York have won 15 out of their last 26 games against Detroit.