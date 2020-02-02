Watch Raptors vs. Bulls: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Chicago @ Toronto

Current Records: Chicago 19-32; Toronto 35-14

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Toronto Raptors are heading back home. They will square off against the Chicago Bulls at 3 p.m. ET this afternoon at Scotiabank Arena. Toronto is looking to extend their current ten-game winning streak.

Toronto didn't have too much trouble with the Detroit Pistons on the road last week as they won 105-92. The Raptors' power forward Pascal Siakam did his thing and had 30 points along with seven boards.

Meanwhile, Chicago received a tough blow last Friday as they fell 133-118 to the Brooklyn Nets. The Bulls' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of point guard Zach LaVine, who had 22 points and eight assists, and power forward Luke Kornet, who had 19 points.

The Raptors' win brought them up to 35-14 while the Bulls' defeat pulled them down to 19-32. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Raptors enter the matchup with only 106 points allowed per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. Less enviably, Chicago is stumbling into the game with the fifth fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 106 on average. They might struggle to break 100.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: The Sports Network

Odds

The Raptors are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 217

Series History

Toronto have won 11 out of their last 17 games against Chicago.