Watch Raptors vs. Bulls: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Raptors vs. Bulls basketball game
Who's Playing
Chicago @ Toronto
Current Records: Chicago 19-32; Toronto 35-14
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Toronto Raptors are heading back home. They will square off against the Chicago Bulls at 3 p.m. ET this afternoon at Scotiabank Arena. Toronto is looking to extend their current ten-game winning streak.
Toronto didn't have too much trouble with the Detroit Pistons on the road last week as they won 105-92. The Raptors' power forward Pascal Siakam did his thing and had 30 points along with seven boards.
Meanwhile, Chicago received a tough blow last Friday as they fell 133-118 to the Brooklyn Nets. The Bulls' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of point guard Zach LaVine, who had 22 points and eight assists, and power forward Luke Kornet, who had 19 points.
The Raptors' win brought them up to 35-14 while the Bulls' defeat pulled them down to 19-32. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Raptors enter the matchup with only 106 points allowed per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. Less enviably, Chicago is stumbling into the game with the fifth fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 106 on average. They might struggle to break 100.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- TV: The Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $67.99
Odds
The Raptors are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 217
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Toronto have won 11 out of their last 17 games against Chicago.
- Dec 09, 2019 - Toronto 93 vs. Chicago 92
- Oct 26, 2019 - Toronto 108 vs. Chicago 84
- Mar 30, 2019 - Toronto 124 vs. Chicago 101
- Mar 26, 2019 - Toronto 112 vs. Chicago 103
- Dec 30, 2018 - Toronto 95 vs. Chicago 89
- Nov 17, 2018 - Toronto 122 vs. Chicago 83
- Feb 14, 2018 - Toronto 122 vs. Chicago 98
- Jan 03, 2018 - Toronto 124 vs. Chicago 115
- Nov 07, 2017 - Toronto 119 vs. Chicago 114
- Oct 19, 2017 - Toronto 117 vs. Chicago 101
- Mar 21, 2017 - Toronto 122 vs. Chicago 120
- Feb 14, 2017 - Chicago 105 vs. Toronto 94
- Jan 07, 2017 - Chicago 123 vs. Toronto 118
- Mar 14, 2016 - Chicago 109 vs. Toronto 107
- Feb 19, 2016 - Chicago 116 vs. Toronto 106
- Jan 03, 2016 - Chicago 115 vs. Toronto 113
- Dec 28, 2015 - Chicago 104 vs. Toronto 97
