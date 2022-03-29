Through 2 Quarters

Although the Boston Celtics were the underdogs at tipoff, they've since taken control of the game. Either squad is in a position to win, but they lead against the Toronto Raptors 62-59.

Boston has been relying on small forward Aaron Nesmith, who has eight points in addition to three rebounds and two steals, and point guard Marcus Smart, who has 18 points and two assists along with five boards. Power forward Pascal Siakam has done his best for Toronto, currently boasting 25 points (42% of their total) in addition to five boards and three steals. Siakam is in early foul trouble with three.

Here's an interesting fact: the Celtics also had a three-point lead after the second quarter in the teams' last meeting.

Who's Playing

Boston @ Toronto

Current Records: Boston 47-28; Toronto 42-32

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Boston Celtics will be on the road. Boston and the Toronto Raptors will face off in an Atlantic Division battle at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday at Scotiabank Arena. The Celtics know how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past five matchups -- so hopefully Toronto likes a good challenge.

Boston took their contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday by a conclusive 134-112 score. With Boston ahead 72-49 at the half, the matchup was all but over already. They can attribute much of their success to small forward Jayson Tatum, who shot 5-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 34 points, six assists and five rebounds, and shooting guard Jaylen Brown, who dropped a double-double on 31 points and ten boards.

Meanwhile, Toronto simply couldn't be stopped this past Saturday, as they easily beat the Indiana Pacers at home 131-91. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 74-46. The Raptors relied on the efforts of power forward Pascal Siakam, who had 23 points and seven assists along with six boards, and power forward Scottie Barnes, who had 19 points and seven assists in addition to six rebounds.

The Celtics are expected to lose this next one by 8.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped Boston to 47-28 and Toronto to 42-32. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: The Sports Network

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $53.00

Odds

The Raptors are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Celtics, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Celtics as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Boston have won 18 out of their last 33 games against Toronto.

Injury Report for Toronto

Khem Birch: Out (Knee)

Malachi Flynn: Out (Hamstring)

Injury Report for Boston