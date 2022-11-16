Who's Playing
Miami @ Toronto
Current Records: Miami 7-7; Toronto 8-7
What to Know
The Miami Heat have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Scotiabank Arena. These two teams experienced a bit of a scare in their previous games but managed to pull out a pair of wins.
The Heat escaped with a win on Monday against the Phoenix Suns by the margin of a single free throw, 113-112. Miami's center Bam Adebayo looked sharp as he posted a double-double on 30 points and ten boards. That makes it three consecutive games in which Adebayo has had at least ten rebounds. Adebayo's points were the most he has had all year.
Speaking of close games: Toronto sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 115-111 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday. Point guard Dalano Banton was the offensive standout of the matchup for the Raptors, picking up 27 points.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Heat are expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 2-10 against the spread when favored.
Their wins bumped Miami to 7-7 and Toronto to 8-7. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Miami and Toronto clash.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- TV: Sportsnet ONE
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $49.66
Odds
The Heat are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Toronto have won 17 out of their last 34 games against Miami.
