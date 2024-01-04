3rd Quarter Report

The last time the Kings and the Magic met, the contest was decided by 25 points, but it sure doesn't look like the final score will be so lopsided this time. A victory is still up for grabs for either team after three quarters, but the Kings are up 91-89 over the Magic.

If the Kings keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 20-13 in no time. On the other hand, the Magic will have to make due with a 19-15 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Orlando Magic @ Sacramento Kings

Current Records: Orlando 19-14, Sacramento 19-13

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $28.00

What to Know

Having just played yesterday, the Sacramento Kings will get right back to it and host the Orlando Magic at 10:00 p.m. ET on January 3rd at Golden 1 Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The Kings came into the matchup on Tuesday with a huge advantage in the spread, but given the result that advantage might've gone to their heads. They fell 111-104 to Charlotte.

Even though they lost, the Kings were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Hornets only pulled down four offensive rebounds.

Meanwhile, while it was all tied up 55-55 at halftime, the Magic were not quite the Warriors' equal in the second half on Tuesday. Orlando took a 121-115 hit to the loss column at the hands of Golden State. The Magic have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Paolo Banchero, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 12 rebounds.

Sacramento's loss dropped their record down to 19-13. As for Orlando, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 19-14 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's matchup: The Kings have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 15.1 threes per game. It's a different story for the Magic, though, as they've been averaging only 10.1 threes per game. Given the Kings' sizeable advantage in that area, the Magic will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Kings took their win against the Magic when the teams last played back in January of 2023 by a conclusive 136-111. With the Kings ahead 72-52 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Odds

Sacramento is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Orlando, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Kings, as the game opened with the Kings as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 231.5 points.

Series History

Sacramento has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.