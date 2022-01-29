Who's Playing

Chicago @ San Antonio

Current Records: Chicago 30-17; San Antonio 18-31

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs will take on the Chicago Bulls at 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday at AT&T Center. Chicago will be strutting in after a win while the Spurs will be stumbling in from a defeat.

San Antonio came up short against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, falling 118-110. Despite the loss, San Antonio got a solid performance out of center Jakob Poeltl, who had 18 points and five assists in addition to seven rebounds and four blocks.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Chicago beat the Toronto Raptors 111-105 on Wednesday. Chicago's success was spearheaded by the efforts of small forward DeMar DeRozan, who had 29 points and seven assists along with seven boards, and shooting guard Zach LaVine, who had 23 points and eight assists along with eight rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Spurs are expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with San Antonio, who are 25-24 against the spread.

San Antonio didn't have too much trouble with Chicago at home when the two teams previously met in March of last year as they won 120-104. Will San Antonio repeat their success, or does Chicago have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Bally Sports - Southwest

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.36

Odds

The Spurs are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Bulls as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

San Antonio have won seven out of their last 11 games against Chicago.

Mar 27, 2021 - San Antonio 120 vs. Chicago 104

Mar 17, 2021 - San Antonio 106 vs. Chicago 99

Jan 27, 2020 - Chicago 110 vs. San Antonio 109

Dec 15, 2018 - Chicago 98 vs. San Antonio 93

Nov 26, 2018 - San Antonio 108 vs. Chicago 107

Nov 11, 2017 - San Antonio 133 vs. Chicago 94

Oct 21, 2017 - San Antonio 87 vs. Chicago 77

Dec 25, 2016 - San Antonio 119 vs. Chicago 100

Dec 08, 2016 - Chicago 95 vs. San Antonio 91

Mar 10, 2016 - San Antonio 109 vs. Chicago 101

Nov 30, 2015 - Chicago 92 vs. San Antonio 89

Injury Report for San Antonio

Keita Bates-Diop: Out (Covid-19)

Zach Collins: Out (Not Injury Related)

Injury Report for Chicago