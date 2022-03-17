Through 2 Quarters

The San Antonio Spurs are flexing their muscles against the Oklahoma City Thunder, showing why they were favored to win all along. The Spurs are in control with a 68-56 lead over Oklahoma City.

Point guard Dejounte Murray has led the way so far for San Antonio, as he has 14 points and six assists along with six rebounds and two steals. One thing to keep an eye out for is Jakob Poeltl's foul situation as he currently sits at three.

OKC has been led by shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who so far has 11 points and six assists in addition to three steals and two boards.

Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ San Antonio

Current Records: Oklahoma City 20-48; San Antonio 26-43

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the San Antonio Spurs at 8:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at AT&T Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The matchup between Oklahoma City and the Charlotte Hornets on Monday was not particularly close, with the Thunder falling 134-116. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 32 points and five assists in addition to eight boards.

Meanwhile, San Antonio came up short against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, falling 149-139. Despite the loss, the Spurs got a solid performance out of small forward Keldon Johnson, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 34 points and eight rebounds.

Oklahoma City have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 12 point spread they are up against. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 22-11 ATS in away games but only 40-25-3 all in all.

Oklahoma City is now 20-48 while San Antonio sits at 26-43. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Thunder come into the contest boasting the second fewest fouls per game in the league at 18.3. The Spurs are completely their equal: they also come into the game with 18.3 fouls per game.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Spurs are a big 12-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Spurs slightly, as the game opened with the Spurs as a 13.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

San Antonio and Oklahoma City both have 15 wins in their last 30 games.

Injury Report for San Antonio

Keita Bates-Diop: Out (Back)

Romeo Langford: Out (Hamstring)

Devontae Cacok: Out (Heel)

Doug McDermott: Out (Ankle)

Injury Report for Oklahoma City