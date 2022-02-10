Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Portland

Current Records: Los Angeles 26-29; Portland 21-34

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers and the Los Angeles Lakers will face off at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 9 at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

Rip City received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 113-95 to the Orlando Magic. The top scorer for the Trail Blazers was shooting guard Anfernee Simons (19 points).

Meanwhile, the matchup between Los Angeles and the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday was not particularly close, with Los Angeles falling 131-116. Los Angeles was down 109-85 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The losing side was boosted by power forward Anthony Davis, who had 22 points along with nine boards and three blocks.

Portland is expected to lose this next one by 8. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past six games, so buyers beware.

Portland is now 21-34 while the Lakers sit at 26-29. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Trail Blazers have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.40% from the floor on average, which is the third highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. Los Angeles has experienced some struggles of their own as they are fourth worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 112.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports Northwest

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.90

Odds

The Lakers are a big 8-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Lakers, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Portland have won 17 out of their last 28 games against Los Angeles.

Injury Report for Portland

Tomas Satoransky: Game-Time Decision (Not Injury Related)

Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Out (Not Injury Related)

Eric Bledsoe: Out (Achilles)

Josh Hart: Out (Rest)

Keon Johnson: Out (Ankle)

Damian Lillard: Out (Abdomen)

Marcos Louzada Silva: Out (Knee)

Nassir Little: Out for the Season (Shoulder)

Injury Report for Los Angeles