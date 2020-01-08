Watch Warriors vs. Bucks: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Golden State

Current Records: Milwaukee 32-6; Golden State 9-29

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors will look to defend their home court on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks at 10 p.m. ET. Golden State staggers in eager to bring about an end to their five-game losing streak.

The contest between the Warriors and the Sacramento Kings on Monday was not a total blowout, but with the Warriors falling 111-98, it was darn close to turning into one. Golden State was down 90-64 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Milwaukee on Monday, but luck did not. 2020 "welcomed" them with a 126-104 beatdown from the San Antonio Spurs. The losing side was boosted by SF Giannis Antetokounmpo, who almost dropped a triple-double on 24 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists.

The losses put Golden State at 9-29 and Milwaukee at 32-6. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Warriors have only been able to knock down 43.10% percent of their shots, which is the second lowest field goal percentage in the league. To make matters even worse for the Warriors, Milwaukee have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.30%, which places them first in the league.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Golden State have won five out of their last eight games against Milwaukee.