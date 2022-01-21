Through 3 Quarters

The Golden State Warriors are just one quarter away from delivering their fans the win they've been expecting. It's still tight, with Golden State leading 86-83 over the Indiana Pacers.

The Warriors have been led by point guard Stephen Curry, who so far has shot 5-for-9 from downtown and has recorded 28 points and six assists. Shooting guard Chris Duarte has led the way so far for Indiana, as he has 18 points along with five rebounds.

The Pacers haven't lost 91% of the games in which they were down heading into the final period this season, so a victory here would be refreshing.

Who's Playing

Indiana @ Golden State

Current Records: Indiana 16-29; Golden State 32-12

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m. ET Jan. 20 at Chase Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Pacers beat the Los Angeles Lakers 111-104 on Wednesday. Indiana relied on the efforts of power forward Domantas Sabonis, who dropped a triple-double on 20 points, 12 rebounds, and ten dimes, and shooting guard Caris LeVert, who had 30 points in addition to eight boards. Sabonis now has four triple-doubles this year.

Meanwhile, Golden State didn't have too much trouble with the Detroit Pistons at home on Tuesday as they won 102-86. The squad ran away with 66 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the win. Point guard Stephen Curry and shooting guard Klay Thompson were among the main playmakers for Golden State as the former had 18 points and eight assists and the latter had 21 points.

Indiana have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 11 point spread they are up against. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 12-4 against the spread when expected to lose.

It was close but no cigar for Indiana as they fell 102-100 to the Warriors in the teams' previous meeting last month. Can the Pacers avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $74.71

Odds

The Warriors are a big 11-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Golden State have won eight out of their last 12 games against Indiana.