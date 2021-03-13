Who's Playing
Philadelphia @ Washington
Current Records: Philadelphia 25-12; Washington 14-21
What to Know
The Washington Wizards haven't won a contest against the Philadelphia 76ers since Dec. 5 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Friday. Washington will take on Philadelphia at 8 p.m. ET at home. If the matchup is anything like the Sixers' 141-136 victory from their previous meeting in January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
The Wizards ended up a good deal behind the Memphis Grizzlies when they played on Wednesday, losing 127-112. Shooting guard Bradley Beal (21 points) and point guard Russell Westbrook (20 points) were the top scorers for Washington. That's the third consecutive game in which Russell Westbrook has had at least ten assists.
Meanwhile, everything went Philadelphia's way against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday as they made off with a 127-105 win. Philadelphia relied on the efforts of power forward Tobias Harris, who had 24 points, and shooting guard Matisse Thybulle, who had 13 points along with five steals.
The Wizards are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Washington, who are 18-17 against the spread.
Philadelphia's victory lifted them to 25-12 while Washington's loss dropped them down to 14-21. Allowing an average of 119.37 points per game, Washington hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The 76ers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Philadelphia have won ten out of their last 19 games against Washington.
- Jan 06, 2021 - Philadelphia 141 vs. Washington 136
- Dec 23, 2020 - Philadelphia 113 vs. Washington 107
- Aug 05, 2020 - Philadelphia 107 vs. Washington 98
- Dec 21, 2019 - Philadelphia 125 vs. Washington 108
- Dec 05, 2019 - Washington 119 vs. Philadelphia 113
- Jan 09, 2019 - Washington 123 vs. Philadelphia 106
- Jan 08, 2019 - Philadelphia 132 vs. Washington 115
- Nov 30, 2018 - Philadelphia 123 vs. Washington 98
- Feb 25, 2018 - Washington 109 vs. Philadelphia 94
- Feb 06, 2018 - Philadelphia 115 vs. Washington 102
- Nov 29, 2017 - Philadelphia 118 vs. Washington 113
- Oct 18, 2017 - Washington 120 vs. Philadelphia 115
- Feb 24, 2017 - Philadelphia 120 vs. Washington 112
- Jan 14, 2017 - Washington 109 vs. Philadelphia 93
- Nov 16, 2016 - Philadelphia 109 vs. Washington 102
- Mar 17, 2016 - Washington 99 vs. Philadelphia 94
- Feb 29, 2016 - Washington 116 vs. Philadelphia 108
- Feb 26, 2016 - Washington 103 vs. Philadelphia 94
- Feb 05, 2016 - Washington 106 vs. Philadelphia 94
Injury Report for Washington
- Ish Smith: Out (Quadriceps)
- Thomas Bryant: Out for the Season (Knee)
Injury Report for Philadelphia
- Ben Simmons: Out (Covid-19)