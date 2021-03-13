Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Washington

Current Records: Philadelphia 25-12; Washington 14-21

What to Know

The Washington Wizards haven't won a contest against the Philadelphia 76ers since Dec. 5 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Friday. Washington will take on Philadelphia at 8 p.m. ET at home. If the matchup is anything like the Sixers' 141-136 victory from their previous meeting in January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Wizards ended up a good deal behind the Memphis Grizzlies when they played on Wednesday, losing 127-112. Shooting guard Bradley Beal (21 points) and point guard Russell Westbrook (20 points) were the top scorers for Washington. That's the third consecutive game in which Russell Westbrook has had at least ten assists.

Meanwhile, everything went Philadelphia's way against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday as they made off with a 127-105 win. Philadelphia relied on the efforts of power forward Tobias Harris, who had 24 points, and shooting guard Matisse Thybulle, who had 13 points along with five steals.

The Wizards are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Washington, who are 18-17 against the spread.

Philadelphia's victory lifted them to 25-12 while Washington's loss dropped them down to 14-21. Allowing an average of 119.37 points per game, Washington hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

NBC Sports Philadelphia Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The 76ers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Philadelphia have won ten out of their last 19 games against Washington.

Jan 06, 2021 - Philadelphia 141 vs. Washington 136

Dec 23, 2020 - Philadelphia 113 vs. Washington 107

Aug 05, 2020 - Philadelphia 107 vs. Washington 98

Dec 21, 2019 - Philadelphia 125 vs. Washington 108

Dec 05, 2019 - Washington 119 vs. Philadelphia 113

Jan 09, 2019 - Washington 123 vs. Philadelphia 106

Jan 08, 2019 - Philadelphia 132 vs. Washington 115

Nov 30, 2018 - Philadelphia 123 vs. Washington 98

Feb 25, 2018 - Washington 109 vs. Philadelphia 94

Feb 06, 2018 - Philadelphia 115 vs. Washington 102

Nov 29, 2017 - Philadelphia 118 vs. Washington 113

Oct 18, 2017 - Washington 120 vs. Philadelphia 115

Feb 24, 2017 - Philadelphia 120 vs. Washington 112

Jan 14, 2017 - Washington 109 vs. Philadelphia 93

Nov 16, 2016 - Philadelphia 109 vs. Washington 102

Mar 17, 2016 - Washington 99 vs. Philadelphia 94

Feb 29, 2016 - Washington 116 vs. Philadelphia 108

Feb 26, 2016 - Washington 103 vs. Philadelphia 94

Feb 05, 2016 - Washington 106 vs. Philadelphia 94

Injury Report for Washington

Ish Smith: Out (Quadriceps)

Thomas Bryant: Out for the Season (Knee)

Injury Report for Philadelphia