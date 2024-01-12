The third-seeded Detroit Lions will try to end the longest postseason losing streak in NFL history when they host the sixth-seeded Los Angeles Rams in a 2024 NFL Super Wild Card Weekend game on Sunday. Detroit (12-5) has lost nine consecutive playoff contests since trouncing Dallas 38-6 in the divisional round in 1991. Los Angeles (10-7) finished the regular season with a four-game winning streak and has won four straight postseason contests, including Super Bowl LVI.

Lions vs. Rams spread: Detroit -3

Lions vs. Rams over/under: 51.5 points

Lions vs. Rams money line: Detroit -165, Los Angeles +138

DET: Lions are 2-7 against the spread in their last nine postseason contests



LAR: Rams are 6-3 ATS in their last nine playoff games as road underdogs



Why the Lions can cover

Detroit matched the franchise record for victories this season, a mark that was set in 1991. The club also won its fifth division title and first since capturing the NFC Central in 1993. The Lions were third in the league in total offense (394.8 yards), second in passing (258.9) and fifth in both rushing (135.9) and scoring (27.1 points) as they were the second team in history to have at least four players with 10 or more touchdowns in a campaign.

Two of those players were running back Jahmyr Gibbs (10 rushing, 1 receiving) and tight end Sam LaPorta (10 receiving), who became the first rookie duo in NFL history to record 10 TDs apiece. The 21-year-old Gibbs rushed for 945 yards but was second on the team behind David Montgomery, who gained 1,015 yards and was tied for fifth in the league with 13 scoring runs despite missing three games. LaPorta, who is questionable after suffering a knee injury in Detroit's 30-20 victory against Minnesota in the regular-season finale, led all tight ends in touchdowns and was fifth in receiving yards while ranking fourth with an NFL rookie-record 86 receptions. See which team to back here.

Why the Rams can cover

Los Angeles got off to a 3-6 start this season but won seven of eight games following its bye week to reach the postseason for the fifth time during coach Sean McVay's seven-year tenure. The team's only loss over its last eight contests was a 37-31 overtime defeat at Baltimore in which it owned a lead with less than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Matthew Stafford, who helped the Rams win the Super Bowl in his first year with the club after being acquired from the Lions for Jared Goff in March 2021, was a major reason for Los Angeles' late surge as he led the league with 15 touchdown passes from Weeks 12-17.

Stafford missed two games this season, causing him to fall 35 yards shy of reaching the 4,000-yard plateau for the 10th time in his career. The 35-year-old's top target is Puka Nacua, who set NFL rookie records in 2023 with 105 catches and 1,486 receiving yards - the fourth-most among all players. A fifth-round pick out of Washington in the 2023 NFL Draft, the 22-year-old posted seven 100-yard performances this season and hauled in a touchdown pass in two of his last three outings. See which team to pick here.

