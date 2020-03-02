Broncos' Chris Harris drawing interest from Cowboys, Jets, Raiders ahead of free agency 2020, per report
Denver is expected to let its veteran cornerback test the open market
If and when Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris hits 2020 NFL free agency, he won't be hurting for suitors. That's according to Denver 7's Troy Renck, who reported Monday that the Broncos intend to let the veteran test the open market later this month and that the Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Jets and Houston Texans are among teams already interested in pursuing the former Pro Bowler.
Harris, 30, previously told reporters he expects to explore his worth as a free agent rather than re-sign with Denver before March 18. The nine-year vet all but said as much throughout 2019, too, leading to speculation he might be traded during the season. The former Super Bowl champion will turn 31 this summer and wasn't nearly as lock-down in 2019 with the Broncos, but he's still among the most established names set to be available in free agency. Active for all but five games of his NFL career, Harris has logged at least two interceptions in seven different seasons and is also a well-regarded tackler, often thriving in the slot. He cost Denver just under $12 million in 2019 and could be seeking a contract in that annual range.
The Cowboys, Lions, Raiders, Jets, and Texans could all be perceived as having CB needs, of course, but so could plenty of other teams, so the bidding for Harris could prove contentious. Dallas, in particular, is already primed to let its own top-tier CB, impending free agent Byron Jones, test the market while attempting to lock up two other franchise pillars in quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper.
