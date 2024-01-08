Teams with limited NFL playoff track records will kick off the 2024 NFL Super Wild Card Weekend schedule when the Houston Texans (10-7) host the Cleveland Browns (11-6) on Saturday. The Texans, the No. 4 seed, won the AFC South this season and their appearance in the 2024 NFL playoff bracket is the first trip to the postseason since 2019. The Browns overcame key injuries to quarterback Deshaun Watson (shoulder) and running back Nick Chubb (ACL) to claim the No. 5 seed and return to the postseason for the first time since 2020. Neither franchise has ever been to the Super Bowl.

Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET from U.S. NRG Stadium in Houston. Cleveland is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Browns vs. Texans odds via the SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 44.

Here are several NFL betting lines for Texans vs. Browns:

Browns vs. Texans spread: Browns -2.5

Browns vs. Texans over/under: 44 points

Browns vs. Texans money line: Browns -141, Texans +119

CLE: Browns are 10-6 against the spread this season

HOU: Texans are 9-7 against the spread this season

Why the Browns can cover

Cleveland convincingly beat the Texans 36-22 in Week 16. Quarterback Joe Flacco threw for 368 yards, 265 of which went to receiver Amari Cooper, as Houston had few answers for Cleveland's passing attack. The Browns easily handled the 3-point spread on the road in that game and they face a similar number on Saturday. In total, Cleveland won and covered in four of its last five games of the regular season, with only Week 18 being the exception as starters rested.

Flacco brings immense playoff experience into this matchup and he can set the record for all-time NFL playoff road wins by a starting quarterback at eight. Cleveland, however, is best known for its defense this season, and the Browns gave up just 5.9 yards per passing attempt this season, meaning they should be able to limit Houston's high-flying passing attack.

Why the Texans can cover

Star rookie quarterback CJ Stroud didn't play in the Week 16 loss to Cleveland, so Houston will be better situated to compete in this playoff opener. Stroud, a strong contender for NFL Rookie of the Year, brought new life to Houston's offense this year as he threw for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns and just five interceptions. Nico Collins (80-1297-8) became a clear-cut No. 1 target and receiver Tank Dell and tight end Dalton Schultz also both cleared 600 yards of receiving.

Houston was 6-4 against the spread this season as an underdog. The Texans also won and covered in their final two regular season games to close the gap on the Jacksonville Jaguars and claim the AFC South crown in Week 18.

