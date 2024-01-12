NFL Super Wild Card Weekend 2024 will begin in Houston on Saturday as the 4-seed Texans (10-7) host the 5-seed Cleveland Browns (11-6). These teams just met in Week 16, when Cleveland won 36-22 on the road, though C.J. Stroud (concussion) did not play. This will be the first postseason matchup between the teams and they've split their 14 all-time regular-season meetings. History will be made regardless of who wins the first game of the 2024 NFL playoff bracket since a Texans victory would make Stroud the youngest starting QB to win a postseason game, while a Browns win would give Joe Flacco the most road playoff wins by a starting QB in NFL history.

Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET from U.S. NRG Stadium in Houston. Cleveland is favored by two points in the latest Browns vs. Texans odds via the SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 44.5. Before locking in any Texans vs. Browns picks, you'll want to see the NFL playoff predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2024 NFL playoffs on an incredible 183-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 37-21 roll on top-rated picks since Week 7 of last season and has nailed seven straight top-rated picks entering the 2024 NFL playoffs.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Browns vs. Texans. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NFL betting lines for Texans vs. Browns:

Browns vs. Texans spread: Browns -2

Browns vs. Texans over/under: 44.5 points

Browns vs. Texans money line: Browns -132, Texans +112

CLE: Browns are 10-6 against the spread this season

HOU: Texans are 9-7 against the spread this season

Browns vs. Texans picks: See picks here

Browns vs. Texans live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why the Browns can cover

The Browns are led by their dominant defense and they're giving up just 270.2 yards per game, which ranks first in the NFL. Cleveland's secondary has been the beneficiary of a disruptive defensive line, holding opponents to 164.7 passing yards per game. Defensive end Myles Garrett wreaks havoc on a consistent basis and he's racked up 13 sacks this season.

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is another playmaker that can change the outcome of a game. He has 3.5 sacks on the season and he's recorded 20 tackles for loss and two interceptions. For the season, Owusu-Koramoah has racked up 101 total tackles, while cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. leads the Browns with four interceptions. See which team to pick here.

Why the Texans can cover

Houston's offense operates with the type of efficiency uncanny for a rookie QB, as the Texans committed the fewest turnovers in the regular season. Their plus-10 turnover differential is tied for third-best amongst postseason teams, while the Browns' minus-nine turnover differential is third-worst amongst playoff teams. Cleveland led the NFL in turnovers this season, and it wasn't just its previous QBs giving the ball away. Flacco had nine turnovers across five starts, while Cleveland has multiple giveaways in each of its last five games.

On the other side of the ball, Stroud, who led the NFL in passing yards per game and TD-INT ratio, should feast on a Browns defense which has faded over the course of the season. Cleveland allowed just 17.4 points over its first eight games but over a touchdown more at 24.8 points over its last nine games. That defense, and the entire Browns team, also has a rest disadvantage with the Texans playing last Saturday, so Houston has multiple factors in its favor for Super Wild Card Weekend. See which team to pick here.

How to make Browns vs. Texans picks

The model has simulated Texans vs. Browns 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under the point total and it also says one side of the spread hits over 50% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Texans vs. Browns in the NFL playoffs 2024, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Texans vs. Browns spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model on a 183-129 roll on NFL picks, and find out.