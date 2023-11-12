Kyler Murray will make his long-awaited return for the Arizona Cardinals when they host Bijan Robinson and the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. The Cardinals are expecting to get a big boost in Murray's return after going 1-8 through the first nine weeks of the season. Meanwhile, the Falcons are coming off a disappointing showing against Murray's former backup, Joshua Dobbs, in a 31-28 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first 30 days when you use the promo code STREAMNFL (expires 12/31/23).

Kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ is 4:05 p.m. ET. The Falcons are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Cardinals vs. Falcons odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 43.5. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan, which you can now try free for 30 days with the promo code STREAMNFL.

How to watch Falcons vs. Cardinals

Cardinals vs. Falcons date: Sunday, Nov. 12

Cardinals vs. Falcons time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Cardinals vs. Falcons TV channel: CBS

Week 10 NFL picks for Falcons vs. Cardinals

Before tuning into Sunday's Cardinals vs. Falcons game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 174-123 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 28-15 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

For Cardinals vs. Falcons, the model is picking Over 43.5 points to be scored. Both teams have struggling defenses, as Atlanta allowed Dobbs to scored two touchdowns in Week 9 and Arizona allowed 20 total touchdowns through Week 9. The Cardinals have given up an average 128.7 rushing yards and could have a hard time containing Bijan Robinson.

Kyler Murray could be rusty after not playing a game in 11 months and the Cardinals have plenty of other issues beyond who they have under center. That being said, Murray's presence should make this a more competitive and high-scoring game.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

