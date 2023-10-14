Who's Playing

Minnesota Vikings @ Chicago Bears

Current Records: Minnesota 1-4, Chicago 1-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Bears will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. They will take on the Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Bears should still be riding high after a big win, while the Vikings will be looking to get back into the win column.

Chicago finally caught a break after 14 consecutive losses dating back to last season. Everything went their way against the Commanders on Thursday as the Bears made off with a 40-20 victory. With Chicago ahead 27-3 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

The Bears relied on the efforts of DJ Moore, who picked up 230 receiving yards and three touchdowns, and Justin Fields, who threw for 282 yards and four touchdowns. Moore's biggest highlight was a 56-yard reception that he brought in for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. While his performance might not make the highlight reel, Cairo Santos was a big playmaker, having booted in four field goals and four extra points.

Meanwhile, Minnesota's game on Sunday was all tied up 13-13 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They fell 27-20 to the Chiefs.

The Vikings' loss came about despite a quality game from Kirk Cousins, who threw for 284 yards and two touchdowns.

Finally capturing their first victory of the season, Chicago advanced to 1-4. Minnesota's loss was their third straight at home, which dropped their overall record down to 1-4.

Looking forward, the game is expected to be close, with the Vikings going off as just a 2.5-point favorite. For those looking to play the spread, keep the Vikings' opponent in mind: they have a subpar 1-4 record against the spread vs the Bears over their last five matchups.

Chicago ended up a good deal behind Minnesota in their previous meeting back in January, losing 29-13. Can the Bears avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Minnesota is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NFL odds.





The over/under is set at 44.5 points.

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Chicago and Minnesota both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.