The Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl title defense became stronger on Monday with running back Jerick McKinnon expected to re-sign with the team, according to NFL Media. The soon-to-be 31-year-old, his birthday is on May 3, totaled career-highs in catches (56), receiving yards (512), and receiving touchdowns (nine) in 2022. McKinnon had 10 scrimmage touchdowns in total, and his nine through the air led all running backs by nearly double that number: Green Bay Packers rusher Aaron Jones, Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler, and San Francisco 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey were all tied for the second-most with five receiving scores. McKinnon finished the 2022 regular season with six consecutive games with a receiving touchdown, the longest such streak by a running back in the Super Bowl Era, since 1966.

Most receiving touchdowns among running backs

2022 Season

Player Receiving TD KC Jerick McKinnon 9 GB Aaron Jones 5 LAC Austin Ekeler 5 SF Christian McCaffrey 5 DEN Samaje Perine 4 TEN Dontrell Hilliard 4

McKinnon provided the Chiefs with arguably the game-sealing play of their Super Bowl LVII victory as they faced third down and eight to go with 1:54 to play on the Eagles' 15 in a 35-35 contest. He took off down the left sideline for nine yards, stopping to kneel down at the two, which sacrificed his opportunity to score a touchdown in the Super Bowl. However, the play led to Philadelphia burning the final timeout and when the Eagles finally got the football back, there were only eight seconds remaining.

Still being in the NFL is an impressive feat for McKinnon given he missed the entire 2018 and 2019 seasons with knee injuries, including a torn ACL in 2018. Now, he returns to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense, once again primed to be a key component of their passing game.