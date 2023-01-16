The NFC South champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9) will square off against the Dallas Cowboys (12-5) in a Super Wild Card matchup on Monday Night Football. The winner will face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in the divisional round. Dallas has gone 10-7 against the spread this season. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay went a league-worst 4-12-1 against the number. Both teams lost outright and failed to cover last week.

Dallas is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Cowboys vs. Buccaneers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is 45.5. Before making any Buccaneers vs. Cowboys picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the proven computer simulation model at SportsLine.

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers spread: Dallas -2.5

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers Over-Under: 45.5 points

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers money line: Dallas -140, Tampa Bay +118

DAL: Cowboys are 7-1 against the spread in their last eight games following an ATS loss

TB: Buccaneers are 4-1 ATS in their last five playoff games

Why the Cowboys can cover

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence is an explosive and nimble defender off the edge. Lawrence has shown plenty of bend and burst when chasing the quarterback. The Boise State product has recorded 65 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, and six sacks. The 30-year-old does an exceptional job shedding blocks and setting the edge against the run. He's logged at least five tackles in six games.

Defensive end Dorance Armstrong is a long-armed pass-rusher with a variety of moves to rush the quarterback. Armstrong was second on the team in sacks (8.5) and tackles for loss (10). In his last outing, he finished with five total tackles and 0.5 sacks. Safety Donovan Wilson is a huge hitter and excels when attacking downhill. Wilson leads the team in total tackles (101) with five sacks.

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Quarterback Tom Brady continues to be a dominant force for the Buccaneers. The seven-time Super Bowl champion owns strong command of the offense and has been potent against Dallas throughout his career. In fact, Brady has completed 61% of his passes for 1,945 yards with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions through seven games against Dallas. He's thrown for at least two passing scores in four of those outings.

Receiver Mike Evans has also been productive against the Cowboys. Through five games, Evans has snagged 26 receptions for 370 yards and two touchdowns. He's gone over 55 receiving yards in four matchups against Dallas. In the season-opener against the Cowboys, Evans racked up five passes for 71 yards and one score.

