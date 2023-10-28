Who's Playing

Los Angeles Rams @ Dallas Cowboys

Current Records: Los Angeles 3-4, Dallas 4-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas TV: FOX

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Cowboys are heading back home. They will take on the Los Angeles Rams at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Rams took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Cowboys, who come in off a win.

Dallas gave up the first points last Monday, but they didn't let that get them down. They had just enough and edged the Chargers out 20-17. The victory was just what Dallas needed coming off of a 42-10 loss in their prior game.

Dak Prescott looked great while leading his team to the win, throwing for 272 yards and a touchdown, while also punching in a touchdown on the ground. The Cowboys also got help from CeeDee Lamb who showed off his sure hands for 117 receiving yards.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Los Angeles last Sunday, but the final result did not. They fell 24-17 to the Steelers. Los Angeles gained 54 more yards on the day, but it was Pittsburgh that made the best of use of them.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Puka Nacua, who picked up 154 receiving yards.

Dallas' victory bumped their record up to 4-2. As for Los Angeles, they now have a losing record at 3-4.

Looking ahead, the Cowboys are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 4-1 against the spread when expected to win.

Dallas was able to grind out a solid win over Los Angeles when the teams last played back in October of 2022, winning 22-10. Will the Cowboys repeat their success, or do the Rams have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Dallas is a solid 6-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NFL odds.



The over/under is set at 45.5 points.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Dallas.