DeSean Jackson is no spring chicken in NFL terms, but the 34-year-old receiver still has plenty left in the tank and intends to show that off as a member of the Los Angeles Rams in 2021. The veteran spoke with reporters on Friday and was quite candid about why he ultimately decided to choose the Rams as the latest stop of his 14-year career. While he's never put on an L.A. uniform in the past, this move is a familiar one as it reunites Jackson with Sean McVay, who was his offensive coordinator during their shared time in Washington. The relationship the two built over that time and the success they had during it had Jackson eager to sign with the Rams, despite other teams calling him up.

"There were other options out there. I could have went to other teams, other places. But my focus was really reuniting with Sean McVay," said Jackson. "Talking to McVay once I was a free agent and really just kind of having those open conversations, talking about the possibilities, it was something that was intriguing for me. So, I think that overweighs everything."

Jackson added that the two share "a very special relationship" and noted how much of an impact McVay had on his career after he acquired him in 2014 following his release from the Eagles. While most view Jackson has a deep threat, McVay unlocked more dimensions to the receiver's game, utilizing him more than just someone who can stretch the field with his burning speed.

DeSean Jackson LAR • WR • 10 TAR 26 REC 14 REC YDs 236 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

"When you hear about DeSean Jackson, you always think about a one-trick pony or you think about him going deep in a vertical threat, but it's like, no, we're going to use him where people don't think that we're going to be utilizing him," said Jackson. "For me, that's something that was very intriguing to be able to come back and reemerge with somebody that really knows me. I think, a lot of times people have a misconception of me being a certain way and it's like the people that really know me, they say, 'He's a good kid, he's hardworking, he's about his family, he wants to win and he wants to just do the best I can to help my team.' So, I think it's going to be a great reemerging because he knows me, he knows how to utilize me and he's going to put me in the best positions to win."

In the three seasons (2014-16) where McVay was Jackson's offensive coordinator in Washington, he went over a thousand yards receiving twice and totaled 2,702 yards (averaging 900.7 yards per season) and 14 touchdowns on 142 receptions. Given that history, there's no reason to think Jackson can't become a versatile weapon in the Rams offense, especially after acquiring quarterback Matthew Stafford earlier this offseason.

The biggest hurdle Jackson will need to get over to ultimately become that true pass-catching threat for the Rams in 2021, however, is health. Over the last two seasons, Jackson has only been able to play in eight contests.