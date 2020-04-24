Falcons draft picks 2020: NFL Draft order, grades by team, Atlanta's Round 2-3 selections
The Falcons were reportedly looking to make a move up the board on Day 1 of the draft but ultimately stayed put at No. 16, taking cornerback A.J. Terrell to address one of their biggest needs. We'll be tracking every player they take and every grade they receive for those picks in this space throughout draft weekend.
Atlanta Falcons 2020 draft picks tracker
|Round
|Overall
|Player Selected
|Grade
|1
|16
|CB A.J. Terrell, Clemson
|C+
|2
|47
|
|
|3
|78
|
|
|4
|119
|
|
|4
|143*^
|
|
|7
|228*
|
|
* Acquired via trade
^ Compensatory pick
Atlanta Falcons 2020 draft trade notes
- No. 143 acquired from Ravens as part of Hayden Hurst trade
- No. 228 acquired from Eagles as part of Johnathan Cyprien trade
