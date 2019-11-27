How to watch Broncos vs. Chargers: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Denver (home) vs. Los Angeles (away)

Current Records: Denver 3-8; Los Angeles 4-7

What to Know

The Los Angeles Chargers have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Los Angeles and the Denver Broncos will face off in an AFC West battle at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High. Los Angeles will be seeking to avenge the 20-13 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Oct. 6.

The Chargers came within a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs two weeks ago, but they wound up with a 24-17 loss. No one had a big game offensively for the Chargers, but they got one touchdown from QB Philip Rivers.

Meanwhile, Denver ended up a good deal behind the Buffalo Bills when they played last week, losing 20-3. QB Brandon Allen had a rough afternoon: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception with a passing completion percentage of only 40%.

This next contest is expected to be close, with Los Angeles going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 1-5-1 against the spread when favored.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Los Angeles rank fourth in the league when it comes to passing yards allowed per game, with only 219.7 on average. As for Denver, they enter the matchup with only 19 touchdowns allowed, good for fourth best in the NFL. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Chargers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Broncos.

Over/Under: 38

Series History

Denver have won six out of their last nine games against Los Angeles.