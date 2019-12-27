How to watch Broncos vs. Raiders: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Broncos vs. Raiders football game
Who's Playing
Oakland @ Denver
Current Records: Oakland 7-8; Denver 6-9
What to Know
The Oakland Raiders are on the road again on Sunday and play against the Denver Broncos at 4:25 p.m. ET at Empower Field at Mile High. Oakland isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.
The Raiders were expected to lose against the Los Angeles Chargers last week, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. The Raiders were able to grind out a solid win over Los Angeles, winning 24-17. Oakland QB Derek Carr was slinging it as he passed for one TD and 291 passing yards on 30 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. Carr ended up with a passer rating of 118.20.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up 10-10 at the half for Denver and the Detroit Lions last week, but Denver stepped up in the second half. Denver walked away with a 27-17 victory. Among those leading the charge for them was RB Phillip Lindsay, who rushed for one TD and 109 yards on 19 carries. Lindsay's performance made up for a slower game against the Kansas City Chiefs two weeks ago.
The Broncos' defense was a presence as well, holding Detroit to a paltry 191 yards. The defense made life painful for the quarterback and got past Detroit's offensive line for a total of four sacks. Leading the way was DE Dre'Mont Jones and his two sacks. Jones now has three sacks through Week 16.
Their wins bumped the Raiders to 7-8 and the Broncos to 6-9. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Raiders are stumbling into the matchup with the third most passing touchdowns allowed in the NFL, having given up 32 on the season. But the Broncos are worst in the league in passing touchdowns, with only 15 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET
- Where: Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Broncos are a 3.5-point favorite against the Raiders, according to the latest NFL odds.
Over/Under: 41
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Oakland have won five out of their last nine games against Denver.
- Sep 09, 2019 - Oakland 24 vs. Denver 16
- Dec 24, 2018 - Oakland 27 vs. Denver 14
- Sep 16, 2018 - Denver 20 vs. Oakland 19
- Nov 26, 2017 - Oakland 21 vs. Denver 14
- Oct 01, 2017 - Denver 16 vs. Oakland 10
- Jan 01, 2017 - Denver 24 vs. Oakland 6
- Nov 06, 2016 - Oakland 30 vs. Denver 20
- Dec 13, 2015 - Oakland 15 vs. Denver 12
- Oct 11, 2015 - Denver 16 vs. Oakland 10
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
Watch This Game Live
-
Josh Jacobs likely to sit out Week 17
The star rookie has missed two of Oakland's last three games due to a shoulder issue
-
NFL DFS picks, best lineups for Week 17
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice.
-
Week 17 parlays and teasers to bet
Time to get your fill of exotic bets for Week 17 of the NFL season
-
La Canfora: Week 17 best bets
See which picks make the grade for Week 17, including one big underdog who should cover easily
-
LVE to make full recovery, return in '20
A scary situation is now one filled with promise
-
Week 17 Practice Squad Power Rankings
Reflecting on a successful first year of operation for the Practice Squad Power Rankings
-
LIVE: Packers battle Vikings on MNF
Jones ran for two touchdowns in the second half as the Packers rolled over the Vikings
-
Chiefs cruise to win over Bears
The Chiefs controlled the game right from the jump, and the Bears never really threatened to...
-
Broncos vs. Lions live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Broncos vs. Lions football game