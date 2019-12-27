How to watch Broncos vs. Raiders: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Oakland @ Denver

Current Records: Oakland 7-8; Denver 6-9

What to Know

The Oakland Raiders are on the road again on Sunday and play against the Denver Broncos at 4:25 p.m. ET at Empower Field at Mile High. Oakland isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

The Raiders were expected to lose against the Los Angeles Chargers last week, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. The Raiders were able to grind out a solid win over Los Angeles, winning 24-17. Oakland QB Derek Carr was slinging it as he passed for one TD and 291 passing yards on 30 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. Carr ended up with a passer rating of 118.20.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 10-10 at the half for Denver and the Detroit Lions last week, but Denver stepped up in the second half. Denver walked away with a 27-17 victory. Among those leading the charge for them was RB Phillip Lindsay, who rushed for one TD and 109 yards on 19 carries. Lindsay's performance made up for a slower game against the Kansas City Chiefs two weeks ago.

The Broncos' defense was a presence as well, holding Detroit to a paltry 191 yards. The defense made life painful for the quarterback and got past Detroit's offensive line for a total of four sacks. Leading the way was DE Dre'Mont Jones and his two sacks. Jones now has three sacks through Week 16.

Their wins bumped the Raiders to 7-8 and the Broncos to 6-9. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Raiders are stumbling into the matchup with the third most passing touchdowns allowed in the NFL, having given up 32 on the season. But the Broncos are worst in the league in passing touchdowns, with only 15 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado TV: CBS

Odds

The Broncos are a 3.5-point favorite against the Raiders, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: 41

Series History

Oakland have won five out of their last nine games against Denver.