How to watch Denver vs. L.A. Chargers: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Denver Broncos (home) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (away)

Current records: Denver 6-9; L.A. Chargers 11-4

What to Know

Denver will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against the Chargers at 4:25 p.m. Denver are limping into the contest on a three-game losing streak.

Denver's holiday cheer might be a little lacking this year after getting coal in their stocking last week. It was a hard-fought matchup, but they had to settle for a 14-27 defeat against Oakland. Denver were given a dose of their own medicine in this game as Oakland apparently hadn't forgotten their defeat from the last time the teams met up.

Meanwhile, it looks like the Chargers must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the team didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive last Saturday. They took a 10-22 hit to the loss column at the hands of Baltimore. The Chargers' loss signaled the end of their four-game winning streak.

Denver are expected to lose by 6.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-2 ATS when expected to lose.

When the two teams last met, Denver won a game that couldn't have been any closer, slipping by the Chargers 23-22. Will Denver repeat their success, or does the Chargers have a better game plan this time around ? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday at 4:25 PM ET Where: Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Colorado

Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Colorado TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Chargers are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Broncos.

This season, Denver are 6-8-1 against the spread. As for L.A. Chargers, they are 8-7-0 against the spread

Over/Under: 41.5

Series History

Denver have won 5 out of their last 7 games against L.A. Chargers.