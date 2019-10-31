How to watch Panthers vs. Titans: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Panthers vs. Titans football game
Who's Playing
Carolina (home) vs. Tennessee (away)
Current Records: Carolina 4-3; Tennessee 4-4
What to Know
Tennessee has been a homebody their last two games, but they are heading out on Sunday. They will take on Carolina at 1 p.m. ET at Bank of America Stadium. The Titans have a defense that allows only 16.88 points per game, so Carolina's offense will have their work cut out for them.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Tennessee beat Tampa Bay 27-23 last week. QB Ryan Tannehill was the offensive standout of the matchup for the Titans, as he passed for 193 yards and three TDs on 33 attempts. Tannehill's longest connection was to TE Jonnu Smith for 26 yards in the second quarter. Smith scored a touchdown as well, which was his first of the season.
Tennessee's defense was a presence as well, and it collected two interceptions and two fumbles. The picks came courtesy of CB Logan Ryan and CB Malcolm Butler.
Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it even less fun to lose 51-13, which was the final score in Carolina's tilt against San Francisco. A silver lining for the Panthers was the play of RB Christian McCaffrey, who rushed for 117 yards and one TD on 14 carries.
Tennessee's victory lifted them to 4-4 while Carolina's loss dropped them down to 4-3. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Panthers are stumbling into the game with the most rushing touchdowns allowed in the NFL, having given up 12 on the season. To make matters even worse for the Panthers, the Titans enter the contest with only three rushing touchdowns allowed, good for fourth best in the league. Maybe that strength will give Tennessee the oomph they need to beat the odds.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Panthers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Titans.
Over/Under: 42
Series History
Carolina won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Nov 15, 2015 - Carolina 27 vs. Tennessee 10
