In helping the Jaguars make history in London, Travis Etienne likely cost himself a win in fantasy football. It was a small price to pay for Etienne, who had a career performance during Sunday's 25-20 win over Buffalo.

Like all fantasy football players, Etienne had to watch players from the opposing team have success at his team's expense. The irony is that Etienne was one of those players.

"I played against myself in fantasy fb today," Etienne wrote with a crying emoji on social media.

It was a small price to pay for Etienne, who ran for 136 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries during Sunday's win. He also caught four passes for 48 yards while helping Jacksonville pile up 29 first downs and 474 yards of total offense.

While he didn't help his cause, Etienne's performance helped a lot of other people win their respective fantasy football matchups. Fortunately for Etienne, his big game helped the Jaguars become the first team in NFL history to win an international regular-season game in back-to-back weeks. The Jaguars, who were 1-2 prior to their trip across the pond, are now 3-2 after wins over the Falcons and Bills.