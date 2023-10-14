Who's Playing

Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Rams

Current Records: Arizona 1-4, Los Angeles 2-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Cardinals are 2-8 against the Rams since December of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. The Arizona Cardinals will head out on the road to face off against the Los Angeles Rams at 4:25 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium. The Cardinals are hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Arizona traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 34-20 to the Bengals.

Meanwhile, the Rams couldn't handle the Eagles on Sunday and fell 23-14.

Despite the defeat, the Rams got a solid performance out of Matthew Stafford, who threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns.

The Rams had trouble moving the ball and finished the game with only 249 total yards. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as the Eagles gained 454.

The losses dropped Arizona to 1-4 and Los Angeles to 2-3.

In addition to losing their last games, the two teams failed to cover the spread. As for their next game, the Rams are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.

Arizona was able to grind out a solid victory over Los Angeles in their previous meeting back in November of 2022, winning 27-17. Will the Cardinals repeat their success, or do the Rams have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Los Angeles is a solid 7-point favorite against Arizona, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 48.5 points.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Arizona.