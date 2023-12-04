An AFC showdown on Monday Night Football features the Cincinnati Bengals (5-6) visiting the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-3). The Bengals are reeling and have lost three straight games. In Week 12, Cincinnati lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 16-10. On the other side, Jacksonville has won seven of its last eight outings. Last week, the Jaguars defeated the Houston Texans, 24-21, in a critical AFC South game.

Jaguars vs. Bengals spread: Jacksonville -10

Jaguars vs. Bengals over/under: 40 points

Jaguars vs. Bengals money line: Jacksonville -485, Cincinnati +367

JAX: Jaguars have hit the 1H money-line in 14 of their last 22 games

CIN: Bengals have hit the 4Q under in 13 of their last 19 games

Why Jaguars can cover

Trevor Lawrence is an athletic quarterback for the Jaguars. Lawrence has the ability to make any throw needed on the field with the speed to pick up yards with his legs. The Clemson product completes 67% of his passes for 2,746 yards and 12 passing touchdowns. Additionally, he's gained 240 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Last week, Lawrence threw for a season-high 364 yards and one passing score.

Running back Travis Etienne Jr. is a dynamic dual-threat coming out of the backfield. Etienne Jr. owns breakaway speed and elusiveness to evade defenders in open space. The 24-year-old also has secure hands as a pass-catcher. He has recorded 726 rushing yards, 312 receiving yards, and eight total touchdowns. In his last outing, Etienne Jr. notched 56 rushing yards and 30 receiving yards.

Why Bengals can cover

Receiver Ja'Marr Chase provides Cincinnati with an explosive weapon in the passing game. Chase can consistently win downfield battles and be a beast after the catch. The LSU product ranks ninth in the NFL in receiving yards (914) with 75 receptions and six touchdowns. He's gone over 100 receiving yards in three games this season.

Running back Joe Mixon is a powerful runner for the Bengals. Mixon has quick feet and strong vision to explode through gaps. The Oklahoma product can also be a reliable weapon as a receiver. Mixon has 621 rushing yards, 232 receiving yards, and five touchdowns.

