The New Orleans Saints host a primetime clash on Monday Night Football to conclude the Week 9 NFL schedule. The Saints will welcome the Baltimore Ravens to Caesars Superdome for a cross-conference battle. New Orleans is 3-5 this season following a 24-0 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Baltimore is 5-3 and leads the AFC North after winning its last two games.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET in New Orleans. Caesars Sportsbook lists Baltimore as a 1.5-point road favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 46.5 in the latest Ravens vs. Saints odds. Before making any Saints vs. Ravens picks or NFL predictions, see what SportsLine's resident Ravens expert, Mike Tierney, has to say.

A veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in The New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. He entered the 2022 NFL season 232-204-10 ATS since the start of the 2018 season. He also is an amazing 35-14-2 on his last 51 NFL picks involving the Ravens, returning $1,950. Anybody following him has seen big returns.

Now, Tierney has broken down the Ravens vs. Saints Monday Night Football matchup from every angle and just released his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his MNF picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Saints vs. Ravens:

Ravens vs. Saints spread: Ravens -1.5

Ravens vs. Saints over/under: 46.5 points

Ravens vs. Saints money line: Ravens -120, Saints +100

BAL: Ravens are 3-4-1 against the spread this season

NO: Saints are 3-5 against the spread this season

Ravens vs. Saints picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Ravens can cover

Baltimore's offense is impressive and efficient. The Ravens are in the top five in scoring offense, averaging 26.0 points per game. Baltimore is scoring on 44.2% of offensive possessions and producing 2.35 points per offensive possession. The Ravens are also in the top 10 in total offense with 359.4 yards per game, and Baltimore has varied offensive strengths. Ball security is a positive area for the Ravens, with Baltimore committing only nine giveaways this season.

Baltimore is also above the league average in picking up first downs, and the Ravens are in the top five with 15 touchdown passes. On the ground, Baltimore is exceptionally difficult to stop, thanks in large part to the dual-threat talents of quarterback Lamar Jackson. The Ravens have the second-most rushing yards (1,325) through eight games, and no team averages more yards per rush attempt (5.7) than Baltimore this season. See which team to pick here.

Why the Saints can cover

New Orleans is playing well on offense, especially since Andy Dalton took over at the quarterback position. The Saints are averaging 29.6 points per game with Dalton at the helm, converting 50% of third down opportunities in the process. That has resulted in a top-five overall mark in total offense, generating more than 3,100 yards in eight games. The Saints are in the top 10 in scoring offense (24.9 points per game) and first down (169), with top-eight marks in passing yards and passing touchdowns.

New Orleans is also in the top 10 of the league in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns, averaging 5.0 yards per carry to rank in the top eight. Overall, the Saints are No. 8 with a 43.8% third down conversion rate, and New Orleans is firmly in the top 10 when it comes to red zone efficiency, scoring a touchdown on 64.3% of trips inside the 20-yard-line. See which team to pick here.

How to make Ravens vs. Saints picks

Tierney has scrutinized the Saints vs. Ravens matchup and revealed his pick. He is leaning Under the point total and also says a critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back. He's sharing what it is, and which side to back, only at SportsLine.

Who wins Saints vs. Ravens on Monday Night Football? And what critical X-factor makes one side a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Saints vs. Ravens spread you should be all over for Monday's matchup, all from the expert who's 35-14 on picks involving Baltimore, and find out.