The 2024 NFL Conference Championships will take place on Sunday as each conference's representative for Super Bowl LVIII will be decided. The Baltimore Ravens will host the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on CBS. The San Francisco 49ers will host the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET. The NFL DFS player pool is filled with top options like Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Christian McCaffrey and Amon-Ra St. Brown for NFL DFS lineups. All four teams have strong offenses with playmakers at nearly every position, so what's the best way for daily Fantasy football players to form an NFL DFS strategy for the Conference Championship? Before locking in your NFL DFS picks for the Conference Championship this weekend on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, you need to see what Mike McClure has to say.

Top NFL DFS picks for the Conference Championship

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for the Conference Championship is Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce ($6,600 on DraftKings and $7,200 on FanDuel). After going seven games without a touchdown, Kelce found the end zone twice in Kansas City's 27-24 victory over the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round. The nine-time Pro-Bowler had five receptions for 75 yards with two touchdowns last week. After failing to break 50 yards in any of the Chiefs' final three regular-season games, Kelce has at least 70 yards in both postseason games this year.

Kelce has been an elite tight end in the postseason throughout his NFL career. He and Patrick Mahomes have one of the best chemistries in the NFL and that continues to shine during the playoffs. The 34-year-old has at least one touchdown in 11 of 14 playoff games over the last five years. He has at least 70 receiving yards in each of his 11 playoff games over the last four years, averaging 96.5 yards per game over that span.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds ($4,000 on DraftKings and $5,600 on FanDuel), who had a 9-yard touchdown reception in the Lions' 31-23 victory over the Buccaneers in the Divisional Round last week. He had five receptions for 80 yards in Detroit's first postseason game as Reynolds has been highly involved in the Lions' gameplan while coming with a cheaper NFL DFS price tag.

The 49ers allowed the ninth-most receiving yards to slot receivers in the NFL this season, which is where Reynolds runs the majority of his routes. Jayden Reed had four receptions for 35 yards against the 49ers last week as there were a surprising amount of plays where Green Bay receivers ran wide open against San Francisco. Reynolds has the third-most targets (10) of Detroit pass-catchers over their first two postseason games and can provide value with one or two chunk catches for NFL DFS lineups on Sunday. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for the Conference Championship

