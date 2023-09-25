Monday Night Football will be a two-game slate for the second week in a row with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Philadelphia Eagles and the Cincinnati Bengals hosting the Los Angeles Rams. The expanded schedule in Week 3 means you'll have a deeper NFL DFS player pool than usual and even more opportunities to win big in NFL DFS tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on daily Fantasy football sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. However, more opportunities for lineup variance makes it even more imperative that you know the NFL DFS matchups and get maximum value out of your NFL DFS picks.

Of the two games on the Week 3 MNF schedule, Eagles vs. Buccaneers has the highest total (46) and Philadelphia is a five-point favorite, so many NFL daily Fantasy players might target the Eagles for their NFL DFS stacks. Before locking in any NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account.

He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Eagles vs. Buccaneers and Rams vs. Bengals and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks.

Top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football is Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. The former No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft won the Biletnikoff Award as the nation's best receiver in his sophomore season at LSU has quickly established himself as one of the best pass-catchers in the NFL with 168 catches for 2,501 yards and 22 touchdowns in 29 games through his first two seasons.

However, Chase is off to a sluggish start in 2023 with the Bengals' offense and quarterback Joe Burrow struggling early in the season. Chase has been targeted 17 times and has 10 receptions, but has only managed 70 yards in two weeks. However, he has an exploitable matchup against an Eagles defense that has given up 652 yards and seven touchdowns through the air, and the Bengals have expressed some optimism about Burrow's status (calf) for Monday.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith. Another third-year player out of the SEC, Smith won a Heisman Trophy at Alabama before the Eagles spent the No. 10 overall pick on him in the same draft class as Chase.

Smith caught 159 passes for 2,112 yards and 12 touchdowns in his first two seasons, notching his first 1,000-yard season in 2022 while helping guide the Eagles to an NFC title. Through the first two weeks of 2023, he's been targeted 15 times and has hauled in 11 receptions for 178 yards with touchdowns in both games. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool here.

