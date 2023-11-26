Lamar Jackson will be without Mark Andrews (ankle) for the foreseeable future, starting with a Week 12 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football. Andrews led the Ravens in receptions and targets in each of the previous two seasons and was second on the team in each category this year. Andrews' absence could continue the ascent of rookie receiver Zay Flowers, who leads Baltimore in receptions (53), targets (72) and yards (588). Should you go with a Ravens stack of Jackson and Flowers for Sunday Night Football NFL DFS lineups?

The Ravens (8-3) have won five of their last six games, while the Chargers (4-6) have lost back-to-back contests. Baltimore has the second-best scoring defense, allowing just 16.1 points per game this season, but can you trust reliable options in the NFL DFS player pool from the Chargers like Justin Herbert and Kennan Allen in your NFL DFS lineups? Before locking in your NFL DFS picks for Chargers vs. Ravens on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, you need to see what Mike McClure has to say.

Top NFL DFS picks for Chargers vs. Ravens

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday Night Football is Chargers running back Austin Ekeler. The veteran running back has four touchdowns over his last four games and has rushed for at least 60 yards in back-to-back contests. Ekeler is averaging 94.5 total yards over his last four games. He's also one of Herbert's favorite options in the passing game. Ekeler is second on the team in targets per game (5.4) including at least seven targets in three of his last four contests.

Bengals running back Joe Mixon had a season-high five receptions for 31 yards and his first receiving touchdown of the season against the Ravens last week. However, Ekeler is a much more efficient route runner with the ability to create in space, so if he can earn those receptions, Ekeler can find himself in positions to break huge plays. His pass-catching ability and high usage rate provide a high floor for NFL DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. The 2019 NFL MVP has the Ravens offense in the midst of one of its most dominant runs over Jackson's tenure in Baltimore. The Ravens have scored at least 30 points in five straight games and Jackson is QB7 in Fantasy football during that stretch.

His rushing ability provides a tremendous advantage and floor in NFL DFS lineups as the 26-year-old is averaging 51.7 rushing yards over his last three contests. The Chargers are allowing the second-most Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks this season, including the most passing yards in the NFL. The Chargers are allowing 291.6 passing yards per game, over 20 yards more than the next-highest team, making Jackson well worthy of his price tag for NFL DFS lineups. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool right here.

