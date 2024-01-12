The Detroit Lions are the only NFC team in the 2024 NFL playoff bracket never to have won the Super Bowl. The Lions will host the Los Angeles Rams at Ford Field during NFL Super Wild Card Weekend 2024. Sunday's showdown will be the first-ever home playoff game at Ford Field after the Lions won their first NFC North title in 30 years. According to the latest Super Wild Card Weekend odds, the Lions are three-point favorites at home. Should you back the Lions to cover one of the tightest NFL spreads of the week or will Matthew Stafford lead the Rams to victory against his former team? All of the Super Wild Card Weekend NFL lines are listed below and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Wild Card Weekend NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2024 NFL playoffs on on an incredible 183-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 37-21 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season and has nailed seven straight top-rated picks entering the 2024 NFL playoffs.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Super Wild Card Weekend 2024 NFL odds and locked in picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Super Wild Card Weekend NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Super Wild Card Weekend picks is that the 4-seed Buccaneers (+3) cover the spread at home on Monday night against the No. 5 Eagles. The Buccaneers failed to score an offensive touchdown in their Week 18 victory over the Panthers, but Tampa Bay's defense recorded a shutout against Carolina.

The Buccaneers finished with three sacks and two fumble recoveries and held Panthers quarterback Bryce Young under 100 passing yards. Tampa Bay's defense also gave Eagles QB Jalen Hurts trouble in the first meeting this season. In Tampa Bay's 25-11 loss on Sept. 25, the Buccaneers forced Hurts to throw two interceptions and held him to just 28 rushing yards.

The Buccaneers are giving up only 95.3 rushing yards per game this season, which ranks fifth in the NFL. Meanwhile, Philadelphia's defense is giving up 25.2 points per game, the third-worst mark in the league. SportsLine's model is projecting the Buccaneers will keep Hurts and the Eagles in check on Monday, a big reason why Tampa Bay covers the spread in well over 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Super Wild Card Weekend NFL picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Wild Card Weekend schedule, and it's calling for two teams to win outright in nearly 70% of simulations. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So which NFL picks can you make with confidence, and which teams are must-backs? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned well over $7,000 since its inception, and find out.

Wild Card Weekend NFL odds, spreads, lines, schedule

Get full NFL picks at SportsLine

Saturday, Jan. 13

Browns at Texans (+2, 44.5)

Dolphins at Chiefs (-4.5, 43.5)

Sunday, Jan. 14

Steelers at Bills (-10, 35.5)

Packers at Cowboys (-7, 50.5)

Rams at Lions (-3, 51.5)

Monday, Jan. 15

Eagles at Buccaneers (+3, 43.5)