Super Bowl 58 is inching closer as the San Francisco 49ers get ready to take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Las Vegas. The Super Bowl LVIII matchup is a rematch of the 2020 Super Bowl, a game in which the Chiefs won 31-20. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes won Super Bowl MVP honors after throwing for 286 yards and two touchdowns while also adding a rushing score. Mahomes enters the 2024 Super Bowl having thrown for 262 yards or fewer in his last five games.

According to the latest 2024 Super Bowl player props, Mahomes' over/under for total passing yards is 261.5.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the conference championship round of the 2024 NFL playoffs on an incredible 184-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It also is on a 38-21 roll on top-rated picks since Week 7 of last season and nailed seven straight top-rated picks entering the 2024 NFL playoffs.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has locked in eight confident NFL best bets for Super Bowl 58.

After simulating Super Bowl 58 10,000 times, the model predicts Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce goes over 70.5 receiving yards. After failing to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards in the regular season for the first time since 2015, Kelce has been red-hot for the Chiefs in the playoffs. Kelce hauled in 11 receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown in Kansas City's win over the Ravens in the AFC Championship Game.

He's finished with 71 or more receiving yards in all three playoff games during Kansas City's return to the Super Bowl. Kelce will certainly be a focal point in Kansas City's game plan after the 49ers gave up nine receptions for 97 yards to Lions TE Sam LaPorta in the NFC title game. Plus, Kelce has eclipsed 71 receiving yards in 12 consecutive playoff games and SportsLine's model is predicting he will finish with 77 receiving yards on Super Bowl Sunday. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Super Bowl NFL parlays

The model also jumped on seven other NFL picks where it says the line is way off, including one side of the total that hits over 60% of the time.

What are the model's top NFL Super Bowl picks?