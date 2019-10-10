Packers vs. Lions: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Green Bay (home) vs. Detroit (away)

Current Records: Green Bay 4-1-0; Detroit 2-1-1

What to Know

Detroit has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. An NFC North battle is on tap between Detroit and Green Bay at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday at Lambeau Field. The defensive coordinators surely put in extra hours ahead of this game since these teams' offenses combined for 888 yards two weeks ago.

It was all tied up 13-13 at halftime, but the Lions were not quite Kansas City's equal in the second half when they met two weeks ago. Detroit was within a late touchdown of stealing the win, but they took the "L" against Kansas City 34-30. A silver lining for Detroit was the play of QB Matthew Stafford, who passed for 291 yards and three touchdowns. Stafford ended up with a passer rating of 118.60.

Meanwhile, Green Bay was successful in their previous meeting against Dallas, and they didn't afford Dallas any payback this time around. The Packers took their matchup against Dallas last week 34-24.

Detroit is expected to lose this next one by 4. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

Green Bay's victory lifted them to 4-1 while Detroit's loss dropped them down to 2-1-1. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Green Bay enters the contest with 8 rushing touchdowns, good for best in the NFL. On the other end of the spectrum, Detroit is fifth worst in the league in rushing touchdowns, with only 1 on the season. So the Detroit squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Packers are a 4-point favorite against the Lions.

Over/Under: 47

Series History

Detroit have won five out of their last eight games against Green Bay.