Ford Field will showcase a highly-anticipated playoff matchup between Super Bowl hopefuls from the NFC on Sunday as part of Super Wild Card Weekend 2024. The Los Angeles Rams will visit the Detroit Lions for the second all-time playoff meeting between the franchises and first since 1952. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will face his old team for the first time as a visitor and leads a Los Angeles team that is 7-1 in the last eight games. The Rams are 10-7 overall and 5-4 on the road, while the Lions are 12-5 overall and 6-2 at Ford Field.

Kickoff is at 8 p.m. ET in Detroit. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists the Lions as three-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 51.5 in the latest Rams vs. Lions odds. Before you make any Lions vs. Rams picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2024 NFL playoffs on an incredible 183-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 37-21 roll on top-rated picks since Week 7 of last season and has nailed seven straight top-rated picks entering the 2024 NFL playoffs.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Rams vs. Lions and just locked in its picks and NFL predictions. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Now, here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Rams vs. Lions:

Rams vs. Lions spread: Lions -3

Rams vs. Lions over/under: 51.5 points

Rams vs. Lions money line: Lions -173, Rams +143

LAR: Rams are 5-3 against the spread in road games

DET: Lions are 5-3 against the spread in home games

Rams vs. Lions picks: See picks at SportsLine

Rams vs. Lions live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why the Rams can cover

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is the all-time leading passer for the Lions, though he returns to Detroit for the first time in an opposing uniform. In the last five games, Stafford is averaging 295.5 passing yards per game with 11 touchdowns and just two interceptions. He has also completed at least 70% of his passes in each of the last three outings. For the season, Stafford is in the top six of the NFL in passing yards per game (264.3), yards per pass completion (12.2), and QBR (63.7), and is sacked on only 5.44% of drop-backs.

With Stafford at the helm, the Rams excel on offense, scoring 23.8 points per game. In the last seven games, that jumps to 29.9, and the Rams are dominant at full strength, putting up 28.5 points per game in matchups featuring Stafford, Kyren Williams, Puka Nacua, and Cooper Kupp in the lineup. The Rams rank in the top 12 in passing offense and rushing offense, with top-eight metrics in turnover avoidance, third down efficiency, fourth down efficiency, red zone efficiency, first downs, sack avoidance, and rushing touchdowns. See which team to pick here.

Why the Lions can cover

Detroit has plenty of weapons through the air on the offensive side, but the Lions can also wear down opponents on the ground. The Lions have a pair of dynamic ball-carriers in David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs, both of whom complement each other. Montgomery is No. 6 in the NFL with 72.5 rushing yards per game this season and uses his power and experience to operate well at the goal line. Montgomery has 13 rushing touchdowns, fifth-most in the NFL, and Gibbs provides a versatile, explosive element as both a rusher and receiver.

Gibbs is in the top five among qualified rushers in yards per carry (5.2) and has 945 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns during his rookie campaign. The first round pick also generated 52 receptions and racked up well over 1,250 yards from scrimmage. Montgomery and Gibbs help to propel Detroit to top-five marks in scoring offense (27.1 points per game), total offense (394.8 yards per game), and first downs (375). The duo also pushes the Lions to top-five marks in rushing yards (135.9) and yards per carry (4.6). No team has more rushing touchdowns (27) than Detroit this season. See which team to pick here.

How to make Rams vs. Lions picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under the point total, with neither team projected to reach 120 rushing yards. The model also says one side of the spread cashes in over 50% of simulations. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Lions vs. Rams, and which side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Lions vs. Rams spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the model on a 183-129 roll on NFL picks, and find out.