The 2024 NFL Divisional Round will begin Saturday with a doubleheader featuring the No. 1 seed in each respective conference. The Baltimore Ravens will host the Houston Texans at 4:30 p.m. ET. Then, the San Francisco 49ers will host the Green Bay Packers at 8:15 p.m. ET. All four of those offenses have the potential to be dynamic and the scoring upside might shift the strategy for anybody betting NFL player props. Houston rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud has been one of the NFL's most pleasant surprises this season and he added to his growing stardom by throwing for 274 yards and three touchdowns on just 21 attempts last week.

The latest 2024 NFL Divisional Round NFL prop bets list Stroud's over/under for total passing yards at 243.5, but can the youngster move the ball against a Baltimore pass defense that ranked first in net adjusted yards allowed per pass attempt (4.7)?

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each player's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponent's defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. For example, you could see a 5-star rating on an over bet if a player is facing a poor defense, their prediction differs from the line and there are favorable odds.

In addition, SportsLine AI is the first fully automated predictive model at SportsLine. It continuously refreshes on the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines. So far this season, SportsLine's AI PickBot has hit a whopping 1,674 4.5- and 5-star prop picks. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

After examining dozens of NFL player props across the 2024 NFL Divisional Round Saturday markets, SportsLine AI says Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson goes over 227.5 passing yards. Jackson has comfortably surpassed that total in three of his last four starts, including throwing for 321 yards and five touchdowns when we last saw him in a dominant 56-19 win over the Dolphins on Dec. 31.

The frontrunner for NFL MVP honors, Jackson set new career highs in pass attempts (457), passing yards (3,678), completion percentage (67.2%) and yards per pass attempt (8.0) in 2023. Now he'll look to set his legacy straight with a deep playoff run and he should be able to start by taking advantage of a leaky Houston pass defense on Saturday.

The Texans ranked 23rd in passing yards allowed (3,979) this season and 27th in net adjusted yards allowed per pass attempt (6.5). Opponents have surpassed 227.5 passing yards in 10 of Houston's 18 games this season and the AI PickBot is predicting that Jackson throws for 273 yards against the Texans, listing the over as one of its five-star plays for Saturday. See more NFL props here.

In addition, the AI PickBot says another star sails past his total and has 12 other NFL props rated 4.5 stars or better.

