Super Bowl 58 will feature the eighth rematch in the game's history when the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs take on the NFC champion San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Feb. 11. These clubs met in the Super Bowl four years ago, with Kansas City posting a 31-20 victory. The Chiefs (14-6) are making their fourth appearance in five years, while the 49ers (14-5) are playing in the title game for the eighth time overall, which tied Dallas and Pittsburgh for second-most in NFL history.

Kickoff for Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. San Francisco is a two-point favorite in the latest 49ers vs. Chiefs odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 47.5.

49ers vs. Chiefs spread: San Francisco -2

49ers vs. Chiefs over/under: 47.5 points

49ers vs. Chiefs money line: San Francisco -129, Kansas City +109

SF: 49ers are 6-0 straight-up as favorites in the postseason under head coach Kyle Shanahan



KC: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is 10-1-1 against the spread in his career as an underdog



Why the 49ers can cover

Brock Purdy hasn't been dominant this postseason, but he's done enough to help San Francisco to the Super Bowl for the eighth time, which matches Pittsburgh and Dallas for second-most in NFL history. After throwing for 252 yards and a touchdown against Green Bay, the 24-year-old quarterback recorded 267 passing yards and a TD versus Detroit, racking up 174 of those yards during the 49ers' second-half comeback. As a result, Purdy became the fifth quarterback to orchestrate a game-winning drive in both the divisional and conference championship rounds during the same postseason.

San Francisco has yet to have a player reach triple digits in either rushing or receiving yards this postseason, but several have come close. Christian McCaffrey fell two yards shy of 100 in the 24-21 triumph over the Packers before gaining 90 in the 34-31 victory against the Lions. The 27-year-old also ran for a pair of touchdowns in each contest. Tight end George Kittle made four catches for 81 yards and a TD versus Green Bay, while wideout Deebo Samuel hauled in eight passes for 89 yards in the win over Detroit. See which team to back here.

Why the Chiefs can cover

Patrick Mahomes has become one of the most successful postseason quarterbacks in NFL history in a short amount of time. The 28-year-old owns a 14-3 record in the playoffs and has led Kansas City to the AFC Championship Game in each of his first six seasons as the team's starter, winning four times. He went on to capture the championship in two of his first three attempts and was named Super Bowl MVP after both victories.

Mahomes has been mistake-free in the postseason since being picked off twice by Cincinnati in the conference championship game in 2021, as he has not thrown an interception or lost a fumble in six contests. The Chiefs have committed a total of three turnovers over that span and lead all teams during this year's playoffs with four takeaways after recording a league-high five last postseason. Kansas City was second in the NFL during the regular season with an average of 17.3 points allowed and has given up 10 or fewer in two of its three playoff games thus far. See which team to pick here.

