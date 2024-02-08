Super Bowl 58 will pit the Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. The 49ers knocked off the Packers in the Divisional Round and the Lions in the NFC Championship Game to reach this stage. Meanwhile, the Chiefs began the 2024 NFL playoffs in the Wild Card Round, where they defeated Miami before victories over Buffalo and Baltimore. Kansas City is seeking to become just the third No. 3 seed to win the Super Bowl since playoff seeding began in 1975. You can stream the game on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas is 6:30 p.m. ET. San Francisco is a 2-point favorite in the latest 49ers vs. Chiefs odds from the SportsLine Consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 47.5.

How to watch 49ers vs. Chiefs

Chiefs vs. 49ers date: Sunday, Feb. 11

Chiefs vs. 49ers time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Chiefs vs. 49ers TV channel: CBS

Chiefs vs. 49ers streaming: Paramount+

Super Bowl 58 picks for 49ers vs. Chiefs

Before tuning into Sunday's Chiefs vs. 49ers game, you need to see what SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein has to say, considering his mastery of picks involving Kansas City. A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed working for Pro Football Focus. He tied for 52nd place (out of 1,598 entries) in the 2022 Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, going 53-34-3 ATS. Those selections form the basis of his weekly SportsLine NFL best bets, which are 195-147-2 over his last 344 picks (+1877).

Most importantly, Hartstein has a read on the pulse of the Chiefs. He is 32-21 (+855) on his last 53 against the spread picks in games involving Kansas City. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

For 49ers vs. Chiefs, Hartstein is backing Kansas City to cover the spread. Andy Reid sports a 3-1 ATS record in the Super Bowl, including 2-0 ATS as an underdog. None of those previous teams had a defense as good as this one as Kansas City ranks second both in terms of points allowed and yards allowed. It also has the all-time leader in postseason passer rating in Patrick Mahomes, and he should be able to pick apart a Niners defense that ranks 24th on third down and has averaged just 1.4 sacks over its last five games.

Kansas City has a history of getting unexpected contributions from players who aren't typically game-planned for by the defense as Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore scored touchdowns in last year's Super Bowl. The team saw WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling with a game-sealing 32-yard reception on third down of the AFC Championship Game, so having him as another reliable receiving threat only makes Kansas City even more dangerous.

"I loved the late throw to Marquez Valdes-Scantling to clinch the AFC title," Hartstein told SportsLine. "Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid already knew they could trust Travis Kelce, Rashee Rice and Isiah Pacheco. That play has to boost MVS' confidence ahead of a close Super Bowl matchup." You can stream the game here.

