Week 16 of the 2023 NFL schedule kicks off when the Los Angeles Rams host the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football at SoFi Stadium. The Rams (7-7) sit in second place in the NFC West standings. They have won four of their last five games, including a 28-20 victory over the Commanders last week. The Saints (7-7) are tied for the lead in the NFC South with the Buccaneers. New Orleans has won its last two games against the Panthers and Giants.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a 4-point favorite in the latest Saints vs. Rams odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed working for Pro Football Focus. He tied for 52nd place (out of 1,598 entries) in the 2022 Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, going 53-34-3 ATS.

Hartstein also is 45-31 (+1049) on his last 76 against-the-spread NFL picks in games involving the Saints.



Now, Hartstein has set his sights on Rams vs. Saints and just locked in his picks and NFL predictions. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Saints vs. Rams:

Saints vs. Rams spread: Los Angeles -4

Saints vs. Rams over/under: 46 points

Saints vs. Rams money line: Los Angeles -206, New Orleans +171

LAR: RB Kyren Williams ranks fourth in rushing yards (953)

NO: Saints rank sixth in scoring defense (19.1 points per game)

Why the Rams can cover

Led by quarterback Matthew Stafford, the Rams have averaged 31.7 points over their last three games, which ranks third in the league over that time. They also have averaged 6.0 yards per play over those three games, which ranks fifth.

Stafford's play has been a major reason for the team's recent success. Over his past four games, the veteran quarterback has 12 passing touchdowns and only one interception. By contrast, he had nine passing touchdowns and eight interceptions prior to that.

Why the Saints can cover

Over the last two games, the Saints have allowed a combined 12 points, which leads the league over that time. The defense also has allowed just 116.0 passing yards a game over the last two weeks, which also leads the NFL.

In addition, New Orleans quarterback Derek Carr is coming off arguably his best game of the season. The former Raiders signal-caller completed 23-of-28 passes for 218 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions last week against the Giants. He set season-highs in completion percentage (82.1), passing touchdowns and passer rating (134.8).

How to make Rams vs. Saints picks

Hartstein has analyzed this matchup and while we can tell you he's leaning Over the point total, he has discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

Who wins Rams vs. Saints on Thursday Night Football, and which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Rams vs. Saints spread to back, all from the expert on a 45-31 roll on picks involving the Saints, and find out.