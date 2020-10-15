Dwayne Haskins hasn't been allowed to participate with the Washington Football Team since news of his demotion was released, and some are searching for more definitive answers as to why. The decision was made by head coach Ron Rivera ahead of the team's Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, one that saw Kyle Allen start but Alex Smith make his NFL return after Allen left with injury. Expected to be a healthy scratch in his fall from starter to third-string quarterback for that contest, Haskins instead fell ill and was sent home, and hasn't yet been allowed to return.

Reports are that Haskins is dealing with a gastrointestinal illness that has forced the team to send him home on multiple occasions, as recently as Thursday -- per Darren M. Haynes of WUSA 9 in D.C. -- but it is thus far unrelated to COVID-19. The former 15th-overall pick has been tested multiple times for the novel coronavirus and received a negative each time, and it's unclear when he'll rejoin the team.

The added twist is Rivera himself said the team isn't keeping Haskins out of the building, so something is definitely not kosher here.

Of course, despite what might be causing elongated absence, some have already begun speculating if there's more than meets the eye. Following his demotion, headlines rang out of the possibility Haskins' time in Washington could be over. With the NFL trade deadline of Oct. 29 rapidly approaching, rumors are abound that the two sides could look to move on from each other. Those rumors are seemingly undercut by two things, though. One is that Haskins has reportedly not requested a trade, and the other is from Rivera himself -- who declares he's not waved the white flag on Haskins career.

"Again, as I said, I have not quit on the kid as far as his development," Rivera said Wednesday of the situation, via ESPN. "This is an opportunity for him to continue to learn and grow and develop."

Although, Rivera didn't exactly bury any trade speculation. As a matter of fact, while he notes he hasn't given up on Haskins, he might've simply added fuel to trade rumors by what he said next.

"I'm not going to talk about football business," Rivera said. "We'll cross the bridges as we get to them."

Interpret this all as you will, because Haskins undoubtedly is. And until he's allowed back in the building, the rumors of a possible divorce will continue to swirl with Nov. 3 barreling down the expressway.