Who's Playing

Kansas City @ Denver

Current Records: Kansas City 5-1; Denver 2-3

What to Know

The Kansas City Chiefs are 8-0 against the Denver Broncos since November of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Kansas City is on the road again on Sunday and plays against Denver at 4:25 p.m. ET Oct. 25 at Empower Field at Mile High. The Chiefs won both of their matches against the Broncos last season (30-6 and 23-3) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

Kansas City ran circles around the Buffalo Bills this past Monday, and the extra yardage (466 yards vs. 206 yards) paid off. Kansas City took their matchup against Buffalo 26-17. Kansas City's RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire looked sharp as he picked up 161 yards on the ground on 26 carries.

Meanwhile, Denver didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the New England Patriots this past Sunday, but they still walked away with an 18-12 win. Denver couldn't find the end zone and got their points from six field goals.

Special teams was responsible for all of the team's points. K Brandon McManus delivered a perfect 6-for-6 game.

Kansas City is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. Those interested in the spread don't face an easy decision since they are 4-2 ATS and Denver 4-1.

The wins brought the Chiefs up to 5-1 and the Broncos to 2-3. Kansas City is 3-1 after wins this year, Denver 1-0.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Chiefs are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Kansas City have won nine out of their last ten games against Denver.