Watch Broncos vs. Titans: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
Who's Playing
Denver (home) vs. Tennessee (away)
Current Records: Denver 1-4-0; Tennessee 2-3-0
What to Know
Denver will take on Tennessee at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at home. Denver will be strutting in after a victory while Tennessee will be stumbling in from a loss.
Last week, the Broncos had a touchdown and change to spare in a 20-13 win over the Chargers. Among those leading the charge for Denver was RB Phillip Lindsay, who rushed for 114 yards and one TD on 15 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Lindsay has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.
Meanwhile, if Tennessee was expecting to get some payback for the 13-12 defeat against Buffalo the last time they met, then they were left disappointed. Tennessee took a 14-7 hit to the loss column at the hands of Buffalo.
This next contest is expected to be close, with the Broncos going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 0-2 against the spread when favored.
It was close but no cigar for the Broncos as they fell 13-10 to the Titans when the teams last met three seasons ago. Maybe the Broncos will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET
- Where: Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $66.00
Odds
The Broncos are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Titans.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 40
Series History
Tennessee won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Dec 11, 2016 - Tennessee 13 vs. Denver 10
Watch This Game Live
-
