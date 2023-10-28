Who's Playing

Kansas City Chiefs @ Denver Broncos

Current Records: Kansas City 6-1, Denver 2-5

How To Watch

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Chiefs have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. They will challenge the Denver Broncos at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Sunday, the Chiefs strolled past the Chargers with points to spare, taking the game 31-17. The over/under was set at 48.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Patrick Mahomes continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, throwing for 424 yards and four touchdowns while completing 76.2% of his passes. Another player making a difference was Travis Kelce, who picked up 179 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, it was close, but on Sunday the Broncos sidestepped the Packers for a 19-17 victory. Having forecasted a close victory for Denver, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Russell Wilson looked great while leading his team to the win, throwing for 194 yards and a touchdown. Wil Lutz did his part by putting the 'special' in special teams, booting in four field goals.

Kansas City's victory was their third straight at home, bumping their overall record up to 6-1. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 30.3 points per game. As for Denver, their win ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 2-5.

The Broncos are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.

Odds

Kansas City is a solid 7-point favorite against Denver, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 47 points.

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Kansas City has won all of the games they've played against Denver in the last 5 years.